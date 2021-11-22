Where to Find the Soothe Bell in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, improving your relationship with your Pokémon is just as important as increasing their level. And players can speed up the rate at which their friendship increases by equipping them with the Soothe Bell, as doing so will increase their friendship level gain by 50%. With that said, here’s where to find the Soothe Bell in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Soothe Bell Location in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Players can get the Soothe Bell in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by visiting the Pokémon Mansion. To get the Soothe Bell, you just need to head inside the mansion, which is located left of the entrance of Route 212. Once inside, head to the second room in the left and talk to the Maid there. She will then gift you with the Soothe Bell.

To recap, here’s how to get the Soothe Bell in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Route 212.

Once there, head down and then head left.

Go inside.

Go to the second door on the left.

Talk to the NPC in the room to get the Soothe Bell.

Once you get the Soothe Bell, you can equip the item to any Pokémon by going to the item menu, selecting the Soothe Bell, and then selecting ”Give to a Pokémon”. After doing that, just select the Pokémon that you wish to give the item to and go battle. Increasing a Pokémon friendship can also allow you to get evolutions such as Lucario and Roselia. So don’t forget to keep a close watch at your Pokémon friendship level.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.