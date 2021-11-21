How to Check Friendship Level in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl brings the return of the Poketech. Viewing the Friendship level of pokemon, the step counter, the party viewer and many more apps await you on the Poketech. Taking advantage of these quality of life apps makes getting through Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl a breeze. In this guide, we will go over how to get the friendship app and how to check the friendship levels in the app but make sure to check out our guide on how to get all the Poketech apps if you need help.

How to view a Pokemon’s friendship level

In order to view any Pokemon’s friendship level, you will need the friendship app on your Poketech. Luckily, getting this app on your Poketech is something you can do before you fight the second gym. In order to get this app, you will need to progress through the game until you make it to Eterna city. You should make it to the city after defeating Team Galactic at the Valley Windworks and helping Cheryl pass through Eterna Forest.

Once you make it through the forest it won’t take you too long to make it to the city. Eterna is a major city in Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. It features the cycle shop and the Team Galactic building alongside the grass gym run by Gardenia. Inside the city, you will need to make your way to the Pokemon Center. Inside you will find a woman on the left side of the Pokemon Center. Talk to her and she will update your Poketech with the Friendship app.

As the app name implies, this app will allow you to view the friendship level of your current party. Simply switch to the screen that shows all your Pokemon moving around. Press and hold on a Pokemon, after their cry hearts should appear. the larger and more hearts that are shown the higher the friendship level is between you and the Pokemon. If you need to improve your friendship level you can do things like giving the Pokemon items and taking them on walks.

A higher friendship level means the Pokemon will listen to you during combat and can affect the evolution of some Pokemon. If you need any more help with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2021