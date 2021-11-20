There are 21 total Pokétch apps in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Some are just for fun, such as the ‘Dot Artist’ app, while others are genuinely useful, like the Dowsing Machine, or the Egg Monitor, which shows the current status of Pokémon in the nursery.

In this guide, we have listed every Pokétch app in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as where and how to obtain every one of them.

All Pokétch Apps and Locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Digital Watch

The Digital Watch displays a digital clockface based on the time your Nintendo Switch is set to. It is included with the Pokétch.

Calculator

A simple, standard calculator. It is included with the Pokétch.

Memo Pad

The Memo Pad is used for writing or drawing using the touch screen or cursor. It can be obtained by talking to the President of the Pokétch company in Jubilife City after earning one badge. He can be found on the ground floor of the Pokétch Company building in the West of Jubilife City.

Pedometer

The pedometer tracks your in-game steps and can be cleared by tapping ‘C’. It is included with the Pokétch.

Pokémon List

‘Pokémon List’ displays your current party, their health and if they’re holding an item. It is included with the Pokétch.

Friendship Checker

The Friendship Checker can be obtained by talking to the woman in the Eterna City Pokémon Center. It allows the player to track the friendship values of their Pokémon. Two full hearts indicate maximum friendship.

Dowsing Machine

The Dowsing Machine is given to the player by Dawn or Lucas on Route 207. It can find hidden items by scanning when the player taps on the app.

Egg Monitor

The Egg Monitor can be obtained inside the Solaceon Town Nursery. Any Pokémon currently in the Nursery will be displayed on this app, as well as if they currently have an egg.

Pokémon History

To obtain the Pokémon History Pokétch app, talk to the Pokémon Ranger to the left of Solaceon Town Pokémon Center. This app displays the last twelve Pokémon hatched, evolves or captured.

Counter

The ‘Counter’ Pokétch app can be obtained by talking to a man in the Veilstone City Department Store. Every time the ‘+’ button is pressed, the counter will go up. This is primarily used for counting encounters in chains when hunting for shinies, or the number of egg hatches.

Analog Watch

The Analog Watch Pokétch app can be obtained by talking to the Blackbelt in the bottom-left house of Celestic Town. Similarly to the Digital Watch, this displays the time set on the Nintendo Switch, but in the style of a traditional clock.

Marking Map

The Marking Map can be obtained by talking to the President of the Pokétch company in Jubilife City after obtaining three badges. This app displays the location of Mesprit and Cresselia and allows the player to mark icons on a map of Sinnoh.

Coin Toss

The ‘Coin Toss’ Pokétch app can be obtained by talking to the Rich Boy in the secluded Hotel Grand Lake house, which required Rock Climb to reach. It’s a basic coin-flipping app that lands on either heads or tails at random.

Calendar

The Calendar can be obtained by showing a Pokémon with a Serious nature to the man in the Eastern house in Sunyshore City. It simply displays a calendar of the current month and highlights the date.

Dot Artist

The ‘Dot Artist’ Pokétch app can be obtained by showing a Pokémon with a Naive nature to the man in the Eastern house in Sunyshore City. Dot Artist allows the player to draw pixel art. You can make a pixel darker by drawing over it.

Spinner

The ‘Spinner’ Pokétch app can be obtained by showing a Pokémon with a Quirky nature to the man in the Eastern house in Sunyshore City. You can draw on this app and spin the spinner in the centre.

Chain Counter

The ‘Chain Counter’ Pokéch app can be obtained by talking to Professor Oak in Ramanas Park. This keeps track of your three PokéRadar chains, with the species and number of Pokémon in the chain.

Kitchen Timer

The ‘Kitchen Timer’ Pokétch app can be obtained by showing the girl in Ramanas Park a Snorlax. The timer goes up to 100 minutes and will count down from the number the player sets.

Color Changer

The ‘Kitchen Timer’ Pokétch app can be obtained by showing the girl in Ramanas Park a Kecleon. This allows the player to permanently change the color of their Pokétch’s screen.

Hidden Moves

The ‘Hidden Moves’ Pokétch app is obtained naturally through Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s story. It allows the players to use Hidden Moves to unlock new areas and traversal methods. New Hidden Moves will be automatically added to the app when obtained in the story.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.