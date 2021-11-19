Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the world already started their quest to become a Pokemon Master. And to be able to explore Sinnoh freely, you can make use of a series of moves that will allow you to climb rock formations, surf the waves, among many other things. With that said, to help you be able to explore all the secrets the titles have to offer, here’s how to get HM Fly in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl so that you can freely travel to any towns you already visited in the map.

How to Get HM Fly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As stated above, Fly allows players to fast travel to any town they have previously visited and is a must if you plan on completing your Pokedex and unraveling all the secrets both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have to offer. To get HM Fly in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need to first defeat Maylene, Veilstone City’s Gym Leader. After beating her, go back to the town where an event will take place giving you access to Team Galactic’s warehouse. After beating the enemies, head towards the building and grab the item. To recap, here’s how to get the hidden move on both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Go to Veilstone City.

Defeat Maylene.

Go back to town.

Go to Team Galactic’s warehouse and beat the enemies.

Enter the building and get the HM Fly.

Both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.