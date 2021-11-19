How to Get HM Fly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Learn how to get HM Fly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 18th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

HM-Fly-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-Shining-Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the world already started their quest to become a Pokemon Master. And to be able to explore Sinnoh freely, you can make use of a series of moves that will allow you to climb rock formations, surf the waves, among many other things. With that said, to help you be able to explore all the secrets the titles have to offer, here’s how to get HM Fly in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl so that you can freely travel to any towns you already visited in the map.

How to Get HM Fly in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As stated above, Fly allows players to fast travel to any town they have previously visited and is a must if you plan on completing your Pokedex and unraveling all the secrets both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have to offer. To get HM Fly in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need to first defeat Maylene, Veilstone City’s Gym Leader. After beating her, go back to the town where an event will take place giving you access to Team Galactic’s warehouse. After beating the enemies, head towards the building and grab the item. To recap, here’s how to get the hidden move on both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

  • Go to Veilstone City.
  • Defeat Maylene.
  • Go back to town.
  • Go to Team Galactic’s warehouse and beat the enemies.
  • Enter the building and get the HM Fly.

Both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Riolu Lucario Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Get Riolu and Lucario in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are almost here and trainers...
Attack of the Fanboy
Does Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Have Mega Evolutions, Alolan Pokémon, or Dynamax?
Will the Gen IV remakes have the evolutions from the later games?
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Logos How to Get the Bike in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Ride on!
Attack of the Fanboy
How to Catch and Evolve Eevee in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out how to get and evolve Eevee in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy