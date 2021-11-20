How to Find Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the latest remake games from the now older generations of Pokémon games. They are faithfully remade to fit with today’s quality-of-life standards in today’s RPGs. Like many other Pokémon games before it, people have always wanted to catch shiny Pokémon. We all remember our first one, whether it was a Red Gyarados or something completely random like an Oddish. Shinies aren’t common to come by. Some people who have played the game for years have probably yet to see one that isn’t hacked. Here is how to increase your chances of finding shiny Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to find shiny Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

So, you’ve probably heard of the extremely off-putting chances of getting a shiny in any Pokémon game. They’re usually some extremely unlikely statistic, having chances of under 1%. Don’t worry, because, in the Diamond and Pearl remakes, you can drastically increase your chances of getting shiny Pokémon.

First off, do not actively look for shinies until you have beaten the Elite Four. Also, you’ll have to complete your Sinnoh Dex. Luckily, you do not have to catch every single one of those 150 Pokémon to do so.

Next, you’ll eventually be given the PokéRadar, a plugin that further enhances the uses of your Pokétch. This widget will allow you to hunt for specific shiny Pokémon in grassy areas. If you went shiny hunting back in the original Gen IV days, this feature is the same as it was back then. For those who don’t know too much about the process, you essentially have to use this function and do a lot of meticulous and sometimes tedious farming, but the payout can be quite rewarding.

As for the interactable encounter Pokémon like Dialga, Palkia, or Spiritomb just to name a few, the save-and-quit method works. This is basically to go right in front of the Pokémon before pressing A to initiate the battle, save the game, encounter them, and quit if they aren’t shiny. That might be even more tedious in itself because it requires a lot of closing and reopening the game.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2021