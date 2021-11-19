Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: All Elite Four Trainers and Their Pokémon

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back the greatness that is the fourth generation of mainline Pokémon games. With it, ILCA has preserved mostly the experience that players had back in 2006 from Diamond and Pearl, including most of the iconic battles you had with trainers, gym leaders, and the Elite Four. The Elite Four had perhaps the most iconic leader, Cynthia. Leading up to her was no simple task either. Here are the Elite Four trainers you’ll face in order in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with their Pokémon in their parties.

All Elite Four trainers and their Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Aaron

Dustox – Lv. 53

Beautifly – Lv. 53

Vespiquen – Lv. 54

Heracross – Lv. 54

Drapion – Lv. 57

Bertha

Quagsire – Lv. 55

Sudowoodo – Lv. 56

Golem – Lv. 56

Whiscash – Lv. 55

Hippowdon – Lv. 59

Flint

Rapidash – Lv. 58

Steelix – Lv 57

Drifblim – Lv. 58

Lopunny – Lv. 57

Infernape – Lv. 61

Lucian

Mr. Mime – Lv. 59

Girafarig – Lv. 59

Medicham – Lv. 60

Alakazam – Lv. 60

Bronzong – Lv. 63

Champion Cynthia

Spiritomb – Lv. 61

Roserade – Lv. 60

Gastrodon – Lv. 60

Lucario – Lv. 63

Milotic – Lv. 63

Garchomp – Lv. 66

These trainers and their Pokémon are just as they were from 2006. Flint still only has two actual Fire-type Pokémon despite being a fire-themed Elite Four leader. Because of that, we know that there is a clear lack of Fire-types obtainable in the game before beating the Elite Four. The only two Fire Pokémon you can get are Infernape, which can only be obtained if you started with Chimchar at the beginning of the game, and Rapidash, which can only be obtained from evolving Ponyta after capturing it in Route 211.

Cynthia still has her signature Garchomp who is the most fearsome Pokémon of the bunch. Pair that with her other team members like Spiritomb and she will still hold the respectful title of Elite Four Champion, especially into the endgame.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.