Where to Catch Spiritomb in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all the Pokémon available on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl the Dark/Ghost-type Spiritomb is among the hardest ones to find, making his catch one of the biggest challenges available in the game but also one that offers a great payoff since the forbidden Pokémon is a great match to all types, except Fairy. With that said, we will now tell you how to catch Spiritomb in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To acquire Spiritomb in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players need to first head towards Route 208 and find a Black Belt NPC which will be posted close to a Honey Tree. After finding him, interact with him to receive an Odd Keystone. After getting the item you must head towards Route 209 where you will find the mysterious Hallowed Tower. Interact with it while in possession of the Odd Keystone. Now it’s when it gets tricky so be ready. After interacting with the tower, players must go to the Grand Underground and interact with 32 different players /NPCs. After doing that, return to the Hallowed Tower where a Spiritomb will greet you in battle. Remember to save beforehand so that you can make sure you get the Pokémon. To recap, here’s how to get Spiritomb in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Find the Black Belt NPC on Route 208 and get the Odd Keystone.

Go to Route 209 and head towards the Hallowed Tower.

Interact with the Tower.

Go to Grand Underground and interact with 32 different players online/NPCs.

Go back to the tower and capture the Wild Spiritomb.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.