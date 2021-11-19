Where to Get Riolu and Lucario in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are almost here and trainers all over the world are already gearing up and getting ready to take their Pokemon to battle. With that said, among all the Pokemon available in the games, Riolu, and its evolution Lucario are among the best. Here’s how to get Riolu and Lucario in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Where to Get Riolu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To get Riolu in both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl you have to go to the port city of Canalave City which is only accessible by using Surf HM. Once you arrive in the town, look for a Sailor NPC southwest of the entrance and talk to him as doing so will allow you to go to Iron Island. After landing on the Island, look for an NPC called Riley and interact with him. After helping Riley in a pretty straightforward way by defeating some Team Galactic members, he will give you a Riolu egg as thanks.

To recap, here’s how to get the Riolu egg on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Get Surf HM.

Go to Canalave City.

Interact with the Sailor NPC and head towards Iron Island.

Find Riley.

Help Riley and get the Riolu egg.

How to Evolve Riolu into Lucario

Evolving your Riolu into a Lucario is simple. To do that you just need to increase your Riolu’s friendship to at least one heart, you can check out the friendship level of your Pokemon by using the Friendship Checker app. After reading his friendship level, you just need to level him up during the daytime and your Riolu will evolve into a Lucario.

Both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.