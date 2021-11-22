How to Evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out how to evolve Budew into Roselia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 22nd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Budew-Roselia-Brilliant-Diamond

Roserade is among the best Grass-type Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, thanks to their ability to deal high damage as well as apply poison. With that said, we will now tell you how to evolve Budew into a Roselia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, so that you can evolve them into a Roserade as fast as possible.

How to Evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve your Budew into a Roselia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players need to first raise Budew’s friendship level to 2 hearts. After that, you just need to level them up during the daytime, which will cause them to automatically evolve into a Roselia. You can check your Pokémon friendship level by using the Friendship Checker app. You can get the app by talking to an NPC in the Eterna City Pokémon Center. To recap, here’s how to get your Budew to evolve into a Roselia:

  • Get a Budew.
  • Raise its friendship level to 2 hearts.
  • Level them up to any level during the day for it to automatically evolve into a Roselia.

If you are having trouble finding a Budew, we recommend that you go to the grass areas located on the Grand Underground. You can also find a wild Roselia on either Routes 221, 225, 224, and on Trophy Garden, located behind the mansion deep on Route 212. If you decide to go to the mansion, we advise you to take on the opportunity to also get both Pikachu and Eevee. 

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Gardevoir Gallade Pokémon Brilliant Diamond How to Evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir and Gallade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Among the many Pokémon you add to your squad on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Kirlia’s evolutions, Gardevoir and...
Attack of the Fanboy
Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and SHining Pearl - Lucian, Flint, Bertha and Aaron How to Rematch Gym Leaders in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
A new challenge to put your skills to the test.
Attack of the Fanboy
How to Evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Evolve the Dark-Type Johto Pokémon into a far superior evolution!
Attack of the Fanboy
Where to Find Dusk Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Where to find the coveted Gen IV evolution stone.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy