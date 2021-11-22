Roserade is among the best Grass-type Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, thanks to their ability to deal high damage as well as apply poison. With that said, we will now tell you how to evolve Budew into a Roselia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, so that you can evolve them into a Roserade as fast as possible.

How to Evolve Budew into Roselia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve your Budew into a Roselia in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players need to first raise Budew’s friendship level to 2 hearts. After that, you just need to level them up during the daytime, which will cause them to automatically evolve into a Roselia. You can check your Pokémon friendship level by using the Friendship Checker app. You can get the app by talking to an NPC in the Eterna City Pokémon Center. To recap, here’s how to get your Budew to evolve into a Roselia:

Get a Budew.

Raise its friendship level to 2 hearts.

Level them up to any level during the day for it to automatically evolve into a Roselia.

If you are having trouble finding a Budew, we recommend that you go to the grass areas located on the Grand Underground. You can also find a wild Roselia on either Routes 221, 225, 224, and on Trophy Garden, located behind the mansion deep on Route 212. If you decide to go to the mansion, we advise you to take on the opportunity to also get both Pikachu and Eevee.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.