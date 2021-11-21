How to Evolve Roselia into Roserade in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out how to evolve Roselia into Roserade in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 21st, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Roserade-Brilliant-Diamond

Among all the Grass-type Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Roserade, Budew’s final evolution, is among the best thanks to their ability to deal high damage as well as poison enemies. With that said, we will now tell you how to evolve your Roselia into a Roserade in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Evolve Roselia into Roserade

You can evolve your Roselia into a Roserade in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl by giving it a Shiny Stone, which will cause the Pokémon to evolve into a Roserade immediately.

Shiny Stone Location

There are a few ways in which you can get Shiny Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. With that said, it’s recommended that you go after the one located on Iron Island.

To be able to reach the Island, you first need to go to Canalave City, which is only accessible by using Surf HM, and talk to a Sailor NPC there. He will then take you to the Island. To find the Stone on Iron Island, head towards a cave north of the starting point. Once inside, head towards the stairs on your right.

Once you arrive below, go towards the elevator located south of the entrance. After going down, thanks to the elevator, go to your left and then head south again until you find another elevator. Go down with the elevator and then go left towards the next one. Take on the elevator to reach the upper area, which will feature the Shiny Stone.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

