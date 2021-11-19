How to Get HM Surf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out how to get HM Surf in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 19th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Surf-Brilliant-Diamond

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can make use of a list of hidden moves in their venture to fill their Pokédex and fully explore the region of Sinnoh. And among the entries on the list, Surf is without a doubt one of the best as it allows you to take on the seas in search of new areas and rare Pokémon. With that said, we will now tell you how to get and unlock HM Surf on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get HM Surf in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To get HM Surf on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you will need to head to Celestic City and defeat the Team Galactic member in the entrance to the ruins located at the center of the town. After defeating the enemy, the town Elder will come to talk to you and reveal that she is Cynthia’s grandmother. After giving the Old Necklace to her, enter the ruins and interact with the mural. By doing so, Cynthia’s grandmother will talk to you about the painting and give you HM Surf. Keep in mind that, just like with HM Cut and Rock Climb, you will only be able to use Surf outside of combat after defeating a specific Gym leader, who in this case is Hearthome City’s Gym leader Fantina. To recap, here’s how to get HM Surf on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Go to Celestic City.
  • Defeat the Team Galactic member.
  • Give the Old Necklace to Cynthia’s grandmother.
  • Enter the Ruins and interact with the mural.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

