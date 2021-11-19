Where to Catch Pikachu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the world are already exploring Sinnoh in their quest to become a Pokémon Master and complete their Pokédex. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find and catch a Pikachu on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add the mascot of the franchise to your roster and shock your enemies to oblivion.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pikachu Location

You can find and catch a Pikachu in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl in Trophy Garden. You can get there by going to Hearthome City. Once there, exit the town and go to Route 212, where you will find a Mansion. Enter the mansion and head towards the back, where you will find the entrance to the garden. After arriving in the garden, you can just venture forward and battle. You won’t even have to wait long since both Pikachu and Pichu have a pretty high encounter rate there. To recap here’s where to find and capture a Pikachu on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to Hearthome City.

Exit the city through Route 212.

Find and enter the mansion.

Go to the Trophy Garden, located at the back of the mansion.

Battle until a Pikachu appears and then capture it.

While you are in the mansion, why not take on the opportunity and catch an Eevee as well? Eevee has several different evolutions and is a fan-favorite Pokemon, making it a great fit for any team.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.