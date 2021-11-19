Where to Catch Pikachu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to catch Pikachu in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 19th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Pikachu-Brilliant-Diamond-Shining-Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of 2006’s Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are here and players all over the world are already exploring Sinnoh in their quest to become a Pokémon Master and complete their Pokédex. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find and catch a Pikachu on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can add the mascot of the franchise to your roster and shock your enemies to oblivion.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pikachu Location

You can find and catch a Pikachu in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl in Trophy Garden. You can get there by going to Hearthome City. Once there, exit the town and go to Route 212, where you will find a Mansion. Enter the mansion and head towards the back, where you will find the entrance to the garden. After arriving in the garden, you can just venture forward and battle. You won’t even have to wait long since both Pikachu and Pichu have a pretty high encounter rate there. To recap here’s where to find and capture a Pikachu on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Go to Hearthome City.
  • Exit the city through Route 212.
  • Find and enter the mansion.
  • Go to the Trophy Garden, located at the back of the mansion.
  • Battle until a Pikachu appears and then capture it.

While you are in the mansion, why not take on the opportunity and catch an Eevee as well? Eevee has several different evolutions and is a fan-favorite Pokemon, making it a great fit for any team.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokémon Center in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl How to Delete Save Data in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Some things are set in stone once chosen in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, such as the gender and name...
Attack of the Fanboy
HM Fly Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: All Elite Four Trainers and Their Pokémon
Here are all the Elite Four trainers and their Pokémon.
Attack of the Fanboy
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Candice Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: All Gym Leaders and Their Pokémon
These might be familiar to some...
Attack of the Fanboy
Cut Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl How to Get HM Cut in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Here's how to get Cut in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy