Best Ways To Survive Storm Circles in Fortnite

Surviving Storm Circles in Fortnite is essential during most seasons because being in one for set periods tends to be a challenge or a quest. Being in them can lead to death or storm sickness so it’s crucial to know how to handle them.

Luckily, I’ve been through my share of circles since I’m a huge camper who likes to hang out on the edge of maps, and I’ve got great methods for you to use below.

Best Tips for Surviving Storm Circles in Fortnite

The best way to handle surviving storm quests in Fortnite is to first get to the highest health you can, and then wait for the circle to close. Don’t go into the storm as it closes, wait for it to stop. My method is to do this as early as possible because there’s a ton of time to get it done.

When it stops, step on the other side and wait there until the quest completes. Make sure to have some kind of food or fruit on you so you can heal during it. When you’re done step out. For the longer routes, I say do it until you’ve gotten about 50 damage, and then run to the center and do it again.

Here are some tips on surviving Fortnite Circles:

Never rely on outrunning the storm circle. It is much faster than you are and you can end up getting Storm Sickness, and shot by other players. I’m the person who shoots people who try and outrun storms, trust me, it’s really easy.

Always carry health items with you. You can survive a lot longer if you have food, not shield items.

Use vehicles for quick escapes. These are essential to outrunning the storm and can be lifesavers.

Never try to get into the storm while the circle is closing. This is an easy way to get storm sickness and be eaten alive by the storm. I’ve seen people go back for their friends and it almost always leads to their death.

Try to finish storm quests early on. The later you wait, the more likely someone will shoot at you since the circle is more compact and smaller.

Those are my ways of surviving the storm and getting through challenges and quests like Survive Storm Circles (25).

What is Storm Sickness in Fortnite?

Storm Sickness is a permanent debuff that multiplies how much health you lose in a match in Fortnite. If you’re like me, you probably get Storm sickness pretty often. It’s okay, campers must stick together. You’re going to have to avoid the Storm like the plague because your health will drop drastically. This will only last the match so you can be careful on your next drop.

