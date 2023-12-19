Shell Shockers is a surprisingly functional and enjoyable browser-based first-person shooter. Despite its limited arsenal, some weapons stand out as superior to others.

In Shell Shockers, you’ll play as an egg with floating hands, wielding toy guns that sound like real firearms. Although the game lacks depth in terms of weapon functionality, the weapons are distinct enough for some to overshadow others. Here are the best weapons in Shell Shockers:

The Top 3 Guns in Shell Shockers

The Scrambler

The Scrambler is a two-shot shotgun that inflicts critical damage at close range, likely turning your adversary into a scrambled egg, hence the name. It’s particularly useful for aggressive players who enjoy roaming around in tight spaces and quickly eliminating adversaries.

It’s also ideal for those who like to capture the spatula and wait for enemies to hunt them in tunnels, allowing them to shoot enemies in the face.

The Crack Shot

This bolt-action sniper is a potent long-range weapon. In Shell Shockers, your accuracy increases when you’re standing still, making it much easier to hit your target. The damage it inflicts is outstanding, capable of one-shotting opponents at times.

However, its most noticeable weakness is that you have to reload this gun every time you shoot, making you significantly vulnerable at close range.

The Tri-Hard

The Tri-Hard is a three-round burst medium-range weapon that is notably accurate. It’s quick, deals good damage, and is reliable. It’s effective at both long and medium range, making it an excellent weapon for those who want a way to shoot enemies running away and also decent enough to fight at close range.

Don’t Forget Your Melee Weapon

This is not a gun, but I feel like I should say this: don’t forget your melee weapon. It is one of the best weapons in the game, but players often forget to use it. When people neglect their melee weapons, they might find themselves in trouble. It’s an excellent way to stay alive or to deliver that last hit when you’ve just missed your sniper shot, or you’re about to reload. So, ensure that when the enemy gets close, and you can’t hit them with your gun, crack them with your hands.

