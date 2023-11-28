6 Best Xbox Texture Packs for Minecraft

Image: Mojang

Although texture packs are much more numerous on PC, there are a few interesting ones that you can grab for your Minecraft on Xbox.

Some texture packs just make your game look slightly different, but others can significantly change the appearance and theme of your game. These changes do not affect the gameplay but do provide a fresh and welcoming visual change that can make the game feel interesting again.

The 6 Best Minecraft Texture Packs on the Xbox Store

Cartoon Texture Pack

Image: Mojang

The Cartoon Texture Pack makes your game look silly and fun, like a decades-old cartoon. It makes the game look happy and playful since most creatures will have big eyes and look happy. It’s a goofy but fun texture pack.

Natural Texture Pack

Image: Mojang

The Natural Texture Pack makes your Minecraft world look more real in a way. It’s great for players who like to explore underground since this pack makes ores and blocks easier to see when you’re mining. In fact, this is the best use for this texture pack.

Greek Mythology Texture Pack

As the name implies, the Greek Mythology Texture Pack is all about Greek myths. It changes the game to look like ancient Greece in a number of ways. You’ll see detailed textures for temples and mythical creatures that really live up to the theme.

Fantasy Texture Pack

Image: Mojang

The Fantasy Pack makes the game look like a medieval fantasy world. It changes the game’s look and feel significantly. It’s perfect for those who like to build their own kingdoms and are into things such as Lord of the Rings, Dungeons and Dragons, and Game of Thrones. You’ll see detailed textures for castles, knights, and other thematic things you’d expect in a fantasy setting.

City Texture Pack

Image: Mojang

The City Texture Pack is for you if you like to plan cities. It changes your Minecraft world to look closer to a current-day city. You’ll see things like concrete walls, roads, buildings, and zombies in fancy clothes. It is also a welcoming visual change if you’re tired of looking at the same old textures.

Plastic Texture Pack

Image: Mojang

If you like a simple and bright look, the Plastic Texture Pack is for you. It makes the game look clean and bright, like a toy set. It doesn’t change the game’s look too much, but it does make it look cleaner. This is by far my favorite Minecraft Texture Pack because it makes the game look more interesting to look at and the textures are quite smooth.

