Biomutant – How to Get the Mercenary Class

Biomutant is out now and it’s bringing a fuzzy, gun-toting protagonist in the same vein as Rocket Raccoon. This hybrid animal lead comes in a variety of breeds and can adopt one of several classes. However, there’s one class that players may be left longing to unlock: the Mercenary.

As the game states, “the Mercenary is a trained swordsman who has mastered the art of the blade.” Due to their proficiency with swords, the Mercenary benefits from the Twin Silver Grip ability, which allows two different one-handed weapons to be wielded simultaneously. Additionally, the Fury perk grants an extra 10% melee damage to enemies. Those with an infatuation for samurai or duelists will enjoy the rapid-striking Mercenary.

Now let’s talk about how to apply this class to the mutated hero.

How to Get the Mercenary Class

The Mercenary class in Biomutant is locked to pre-orders at this time. If you secured a copy of Biomutant at or after launch, the special sixth class will not be available at character creation; only the base five classes will be present.

That said, the Mercenary option will not be restricted to pre-orders forever. THQ Nordiq addressed the pre-order exclusivity of the Mercenary class in a Biomutant FAQ. Here’s what they have to say about the availability of the class in the future:

“Yes, most of our partners do not allow exclusive pre-order DLC, so we offer it as DLC post-release; the pre-order incentive is that you get a slightly better deal if you pre-order (base game plus “free” merc DLC) versus buying it on release day, and then buying the Merc Class on top of that.”

While a specific date and pricing are not provided in their response, you can rest assured that the Mercenary class DLC will become available for purchase in the near future. At the time of writing, none of the digital distribution platforms for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox are hosting any listing for the add-on content.

Biomutant is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read our review of the wacky and vibrant action game here.