Black Ops Cold War: Best AUG Loadout and Attachments

Join me in welcoming back the AUG. And I’m not talking about the passable submachine gun variant found in Modern Warfare. Black Ops Cold War sees the return of the beloved rifle that veterans will recall from the beginning of the Black Ops series in 2010.

Treyarch’s latest AUG offering is turning heads (and popping them) due to its pinpoint accuracy. With our loadout guide, players will be able to turn this tactical rifle into a low recoil, triple shot threat.

Best AUG Loadout and Attachments – Core Multiplayer Modes

Optic – Quickdot LED

Quickdot LED Barrel – 18.2″ Strike Team

18.2″ Strike Team Magazine – Jungle Style Mag

Jungle Style Mag Underbarrel – Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Handle – Speed Tape

The Quickdot LED Optic provides a light 1.37x magnification, keeping the zoom pulled into the player while also providing a clean sight for snappy target acquisition.

The 18.2″ Strike Team Barrel bundles in improved damage and fire rate to make the tactical rifle even deadlier in encounters. A bit of damage range and idle sway control are lost, but those are far from relevant in close quarters firefights.

The Jungle Style Mag lessens the reload time and keeps the player embedded in the action more consistently. Given the aggressive nature of this loadout, keeping the weapon ready to fire by minimizing downtime is important.

The Infiltrator Grip Underbarrel attachment has zero downsides, making it ideal for this build. Three different movement categories — general, shooting, and aim walking — all see a 5% increase. It may be small, but the added mobility still provides an advantage over those at base values.

The Speed Tape Handle is another no-con attachment. ADS speed sees a 10% boost, ensuring that your crosshair is on the enemy before you find yourself in theirs.

Best AUG Loadout and Attachments – Fireteam

Optic – Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Muzzle – Muzzle Brake 5.56

Muzzle Brake 5.56 Barrel – 19.6″ Match Grade

19.6″ Match Grade Underbarrel – Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Handle – Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Royal & Kross 4x Optic provides the 4x magnification needed to accurately sight enemies across larger maps, such as the ones found in Fireteam. While the AUG does come equipped with a standard scope if no optic is chosen, it does not provide the clarity found with the Royal & Cross 4x.

The Muzzle Brake 5.56 Muzzle attachment offers up a 10% vertical recoil reduction with no downside. This helps keep the reticle from rising heavily during bursts, meaning there isn’t as much of a need to recenter between shots.

The 19.6″ Match Grade Barrel doubles the effective range, allowing for easier long distance eliminations without the concern of damage drop-off. The 19.8″ Task Force barrel may be an enticing alternative for those looking for a slight boost to bullet velocity and damage, but the detrimental impact to horizontal and vertical recoil make the match grade the primary choice.

The Field Agent Foregrip Underbarrel attachment further reduces horizontal and vertical recoil. Staying locked on an enemy can be done with relative ease. Don’t worry about the shooting move speed, as this loadout isn’t geared toward mobility.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle buffs ADS speed as well as packing in a god-tier 90% flinch resistance. This weapon already excels at firing stability, but this attachment ensures it remains unmovable even under fire. The mobility losses are acceptable casualties.

If this tactical rifle doesn’t do it for you, check out our loadout guide for the M16, another heavy hitter that unlocks early on.