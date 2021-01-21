Black Ops Cold War January 21st Patch Notes

A new update is available for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. There is a new playlist called Snipers Only Moshpit. Two teams square off in the Team Deathmatch and Domination 6v6 modes, but the twist is you only are equipped with a sniper rifle. All lethal and tactical equipment is disabled, while any weapons you might normally unlock with Scorestreaks are also disabled. It is only available for a limited time so if you want to play it, better download the update quickly. Most of the improvements are fixing stability issues. The game is also receiving a new Zombies map soon which you can check out in this article. This will be the first zombie map released since the release of the game.

The free-to-play battle royale game Warzone also got an update that adds new playlists. Resurgence Duos and Mini Royale Quads are now available in Rebirth Island while Blood Money Quads have been added to Verdansk.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War January 21 Patch Notes:

MULTIPLAYER: Featured Playlists

Snipers Only Moshpit [NEW]

Dropkick

Nuketown 24/7

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7

Gunfight

Face Off (3v3)

Prop Hunt

ZOMBIES

General stability improvements.

Cranked: Addressed an issue that caused the Cranked Timer to remain visible after death.

Dead Ops Arcade 3: Addressed an issue that could allow players to remain in first-person inside Dungeons.

WARZONE: Featured Playlists

Verdansk

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Blood Money Quads

Rebirth Island