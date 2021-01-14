Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets ‘Firebase Z’ Next Month

If you’ve been excited about the next Zombies map, you’re not alone. Many have been awaiting Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s next iteration in the Zombies series, after the success of the Nacht Der Untoten remake with Die Maschine. It originally appeared that Treyarch wouldn’t release this map until Season Two of the game’s lifecycle, but that assumption was incredibly wrong. Announced today alongside Black Ops Cold War Season 1’s Mid-Season update, Firebase Z is coming to the Zombies mode on February 4.

As you might’ve guessed, Firebase Z continues the Dark Aether storyline initially begun by Black Ops Cold War. With the discovery of the inter-dimensional portal during Die Maschine and its subsequent destruction thanks to the help of Orlov, Reqiuem is now looking towards its next target. Outpost 25, better known as its codename “Firebase Z” looks to house new abominations and scares for those daring to enter.

While we don’t know much more than that, much of the teasers thus far suggest this is a remake of Shi No Numa, a popular Zombies map throughout the years. While it’s nice to have these remakes, a significant portion of the community seems to wish this was a fresh map. A lot of remasters were made in Black Ops 3 and 4, so understandably people are getting somewhat tired of it. It’ll be nice to see this map remade regardless, but part of me at least hopes the next map is a completely new idea. It would be great to see a map tailor-made for the new engine and gameplay as compared to previous entries.

We may have to wait quite a while for the next map still, but at least the rest of today’s update brings plenty to try out. Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update introduces plenty of new content including a new Zombies mode, new maps, and more! If you’d like more information regarding that, check out our piece on the patch notes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.