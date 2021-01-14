Black Ops Cold War Update 1.11 Patch Notes (Mid-Season Update)

Update 1.11 has been released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The mid-season update is finally here, bringing new maps and modes to Black Ops Cold War for the first time this year. When Season One kicked off in December, Black Ops Cold War got new maps in the form of Raid and The Pines, but now a new Fireteam map will be added into the mix. Zombies players will also get a bunch of new content, although there unfortunately won’t be a new map until the start of Season Two.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.11 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.11. However, we know the main features of the mid-season update thanks to some information Treyarch has already shared. Here’s everything new with this update.

New MP Map: Sanatorium

New MP Mode: Dropkick

New Zombies mode: Cranked

New Zombies Onslaught Map + Intel: Raid

New Weapon: Wakizashi Sword

Sanatorium 24/7

Zombies Free Access Week

The update will go live at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. A preload is not available for this update, so players on all platforms will have to wait until the patch is released before they can start the download.

The main attraction of this update is the new Fireteam map, Sanatorium. This location could also be a part of the new Warzone map as well if rumors are to be believed. Dropkick is a new objective-based mode that is played on standard multiplayer maps, so everyone has something new to try out even if you’re not a fan of Fireteam. The new Wakizashi sword can be unlocked by anyone as long as they complete a free challenge, and Zombies players will have a new mode to try out that should provide a nice change of pace from grinding out rounds on Die Maschine.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.