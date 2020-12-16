The Wakizashi is a new melee weapon added in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and you have to complete a challenge to unlock it. Because it’s a melee weapon, the associated challenge involves getting melee kills. Unlike the Sledgehammer, however, the Wakizashi has a much more complex set of unlock requirements. Many players will not be able to get this sword for a long time, but the challenge is definitely manageable if you bring the right loadout and try the right strategy. Here’s how to get the Wakizashi in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Get the Wakizashi in Black Ops Cold War

To get the Wakizashi, you must perform two Finishing Moves in 10 different matches. Getting just one Finishing Move can be tricky, and getting two in the same game is going to require some strategy and preparation. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to make this challenge easier for yourself.

You should try and play on larger, slower maps where you can hide and wait for your enemies. You can take the riskier route and try a small map like Nuketown, but you’re more likely to get shot while waiting for someone or while stuck in the Finishing Move animation. There isn’t a perfect map to try this out on, so just stick to maps you’re comfortable with.

For your loadout, equip perks like Ninja and Ghost that will help you sneak up on your targets. The last thing you need is someone to flick on you because they heard your footsteps or they saw you on their Spy Plane. Forward Intel and Tracker are great perks to use too because they give you an idea of where to find potential targets. This challenge will be a long and arduous process, but if you manage to pull it off, you’ll get this awesome sword as a reward.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.