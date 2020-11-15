Finishing moves made their debut in Modern Warfare last year, and they return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You can perform brutal executions on unsuspecting enemies if you get the jump on them, but the game never explicitly tells you how to do them. You’ll need to do a lot of them if you want to unlock the Stone Operator for the Warsaw Pact faction, and they’re also a great way of showing off in multiplayer matches. Here’s how to perform finishing moves in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Perform Finishing Moves in Black Ops Cold War

Performing finishing moves works the same way it did in Modern Warfare. Simply sneak up behind an unsuspecting enemy and hold the melee button (R3 on controller, E on keyboard) to perform an execution.

Currently, each Operator in Black Ops Cold War only has a default finishing move, but more are coming in the future. The in-game store is not live yet, but Activision will likely begin selling cosmetic items like Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and finishing moves once season one launches on December 10. Modern Warfare followed the same timeline, and given this game’s similar seasonal structure, it’s very likely that purchasable executions and skins will come to Black Ops Cold War in December.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.