Black Ops Cold War Zombies: All Tier IV and V Ammo Mods

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 has given Zombies a boost. Two new tier levels now appear in each Skills category, offering enhanced ways to obliterate the undead. All five Ammo Mods now sport these additional tiers and that means each can be modified further with deadlier results.

The new tiers aren’t acquired with simple Raw Aetherium Crystals like the first three tiers. Only Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals have the power to unlock the potent buffs. Fortunately, we have detailed how to secure the latest in-game resource so that cost is not an issue.

With that piece out of the way, here are the Tier IV and V options for each Ammo Mod.

All Tier IV and V Ammo Mods

Shatter Blast

Tier IV: Explosion size is doubled

Tier V: On explosion, 3 additional staggered explosions occur in close proximity (30 second cooldown).

Napalm Burst

Tier IV: Special enemies can be burned.

Tier V: On a burned enemy kill, the enemy explodes spreading the burn effect to 5 nearby normal enemies (30 second cooldown)

Dead Wire

Tier IV: Special enemies can be stunned.

Tier V: On stun, arcs of electricity jump and spread the stun to 5 nearby enemies (30 second cooldown).

Cryofreeze

Tier IV: Special enemies can be slowed.

Tier V: On a slowed enemy kill, the enemy shatters spreading the slow effect to 5 nearby normal enemies (30 second cooldown).

Brain Rot

Tier IV: Special enemies can be turned.

Tier V: On turned enemy death, the turned enemy explosion turns 3 nearby enemies (30 second cooldown).