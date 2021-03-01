Black Ops Cold War Zombies: All Tier IV and V Field Upgrades

Zombies’ crucial Field Upgrades have been bolstered in Black Ops Cold War Season 2, giving players new abilities that can drastically shift the flow of those undead battles. Field Upgrades have received two new tiers each. But that’s not all. Joining the other pre-existing Field Upgrades is Frenzied Guard, an aggro- and armor-generating power-up.

The new tiers aren’t acquired with simple Raw Aetherium Crystals like the first three tiers. Only Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals have the power to unlock the potent buffs. Fortunately, we have detailed how to secure the latest in-game resource so that cost is not an issue.

Now let’s take a look at how your go-to Field Upgrades have evolved in their added tiers.

All Tier IV and V Field Upgrades

Frenzied Guard (New)

Tier IV: Increase duration [of enemy aggro] to 15 seconds.

Tier V: Normal enemies are slowed to walk speed while active.

Frost Blast

Tier IV: Increase maximum charges to 3.

Tier V: Normal enemies are frozen for 5 seconds and insta-killed when damaged.

Energy Mine

Tier IV: Enemies damaged by the blast have their armor destroyed.

Tier V: Mine detonates 3 times in rapid succession, stunning Special enemies.

Aether Shroud

Tier IV: Increase movement speed while shrouded.

Tier V: Increase maximum charges to 2.

Healing Aura

Tier IV: Allies revived keep all Perks on their decay meter.

Tier V: Beams persist at their initial locations and continue to heal players for 10 seconds.

Ring of Fire

Tier IV: Burning effect has a small chance to insta-kill.

Tier V: Ring duration, burn effect damage, and insta-kill chance all increase the longer any player is inside.