Bonelab Modding Guide: How to Install Mods on Quest 2 and PC

While Bonelab may already be one of the most unique experiences on the planet, you’ll be able to inject your own personal flair and make it exactly the type of game you’d like it to be. With its intensive modding tools and support and the ability to change just about anything, you’ll soon find yourself in your own wonderland.

But, if you’re not sure what you’ll need to do, there are a few simple steps that you’ll need to take to make this happen. Let’s dive right into all of the information you’ll need, so you can begin modding your copy of Bonelab on PC to include custom avatars or anything in between. You’ll even be able to start modding before you get into any of the main points of the game, so strap in and get ready to get creative.

How To Mod Bonelab

If you’re looking to jump right into it after finding some insane mods, you’ll really just need to do one thing. You’ll find that under your AppData/locallow/Stress Level Zero/Bonelab/Mod, you’ll be able to import and place your own personalized pieces, allowing you the chance to change the world around you, or just the way that your character looks.

The longer the game is out, the more insane the mods may become. You may need to wait a while before you’ll be able to slice Barney in half with a katana, but it’s more than likely already being developed by someone. However, what other parts of the game will you be able to download mods for?

What Can You Mod In Bonelab?

If this title is going to follow in the footsteps of its previous entry, we can expect to see plenty of different types of mods, ranging from general levels to whole new gameplay features. Here are some of the things that were modded in Boneworks, which we can expect to see in Bonelab in the future.

New Levels

Unlocks

Texture Packs

Character Skins

Weapons

You’ll be able to explore anything that you’ve imported into the game with a quick visit to the Mod Node in the Central Hub, which can also give you a quick Orange Ball that you need to use to start up the main story of the game.

With the customization on offer to help make this world your own, you'll have a hard time coming across something that won't make you giddy.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.