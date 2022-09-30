Bonelab: How to Continue the Story After Reaching the Hub

When you come into the world of Bonelab for the first time, it can feel like an overwhelming experience. One of the most difficult things happening currently, however, is finding out how to progress past the central hub of the game once you’ve finished everything off. While you’ll still find plenty to do, you’re going to need to make sure that you are examining the world around you to progress further than ever.

Let’s find out how you can break out of the central hub, and into the real meat and potatoes of this experience. Here’s what you’ll need to do to progress the story along, and get out of the central hub area of the world around you.

How To Continue The Story In Bonelab

Even if you never happen to discover that there is more to do, there is still an engrossing amount of content and fun to be had in the central hub. But for those that are expecting a story, you may be a bit confused on how to continue forward with it, especially with the lack of hints that it gives you. But with a bit of deduction and experimentation, you’ll be able to get out of this main hub, and into the story quickly.

You’ll need to experiment around with the different nodes that are in the central hub, and as you complete them, there will be an orange ball that goes off above them. As you work your way through all of these different nodes and interact with some like the Mods node, you’ll have enough of these completed to move on. How do you do that, however? Well, let’s explore off of the beaten path a bit.

Peaking around the room, you’ll find that there is a huge crane that you’ll need to use. Make your way up there with your newly learned parkour moves -or take the stairs- and insert the two batteries into the generator. This will bring the crane roaring to life and using the joystick, you’ll want to grab the orange balls that you activated from the nodes, and place them on the pedestals in front of the crane.

You’ll see a large panel full of buttons to your right, and after you play around with that for a bit, you may notice that the large Quarantine Doors have begun to open. Drop down off of this platform, and make your way through so you can begin the true story, and begin to unlock plenty of Avatars and characters along the way. If none of them tickle your fancy, you’ll also be able to import your own custom avatar, as well.

Now that you’re ready to go on the adventure of a lifetime, make sure that you’re checking into our Bonelab Guide Section, which will we continue to update with all of the information you could ever need about this interactive VR sandbox.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.