Bonelab: How to Unlock Characters and Avatars

As you make your way into the world of Bonelab, you’ll find that there is a staggering amount of things to do, all at your own hand. You’ll be able to work your way through the Story Mode, all while unlocking collectibles and different character skins that you’ll be able to sport in the game. But, if you’re not sure what you need to do, you may be feeling a bit lost.

Don’t worry, as the way that you unlock them can be a bit confusing at first. Let’s dive right into the details, so you’ll soon be able to sport your new favorite look as you make your way through Bonelab when you find out how to unlock new skins in the game!

How To Unlock Character Skins In Bonelab

As you make your way through different types of levels in the Story Mode, you’ll come to realize that there are strange balls above each of the doors. They’ll turn orange as you complete these levels, signaling that you have completed them. In the central hub, you’ll find a flight of stairs that lead up to a crane machine, and this is where the orange balls come into play.

After placing some batteries that you’ve found into the generator, the crane will spring to life, allowing you to control it and grab different objects with it. You’ll want to grab these Orange Balls and place them onto the pedestals that are near the crane. Once you have done that with three of them in total, which will allow you to open the huge Quarantine doors. Once you have opened this door, the true game unlocks, with the full campaign now available.

As you make your way through the campaign, you’ll continue to unlock new skins and avatars — with a whopping 6 pages of total skins to unlock. You’ll just need to keep on pushing through and you’ll continue to unlock new skins and avatars as you continue playing, and you may even have an option to upload your own custom avatar if you’ve got the skills to model them yourself!

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022