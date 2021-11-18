A new update is available for Borderlands 3. In it, we are actually getting some long-awaited content regarding the Vault Card. this update comes at a time where the new game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, has gained significant traction thanks to the recent re-release of the standalone Borderlands 2 DLC: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep. Regarding that, it seems that the new content for BL3 will be heavily focused on the Bunkers and Badasses theme. Here are the patch notes for Borderlands 3 below.

Borderlands 3 November 18 patch notes

NEW CONTENT

Vault Card 3: Bunker Masters has been added to the game for owners of the Director’s Cut add-on

Added a switch to the Proving Ground maps that will enable the True Trials event for players

Dev Note: Be sure to use the switch prior to starting the mission for the trial. Once the mission has started, the switch cannot be used again until the mission has been failed or the Proving Ground map is reloaded. The loot changes on each boss just as it did during the original True Trials events.

Added 3 new ECHO Device Skin customizations to Crazy Earl’s Shop

GENERAL

Updated Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine to switch locations without relying on a weekly hotfix

Dev Note: Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has many weeks of new items that will be randomly selected, interspersed between previous weeks’ selections. Weekly gear sets will not be reused until all the available weekly selections have been used, at which point the selection list will be reset and randomly selected from again. There are 52 weeks of selections, so make sure to purchase any piece of gear you see, as you won’t see it again for at least one year!

Added collision to the platforms in Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck so that players would not fall through

Updated the Jericho Rocket Launcher to no longer do friendly damage with its cloudburst

Improved matchmaking on Xbox One

Updated Franco Firewall to count toward Vault Card Challenges related to boss kills

Updated the Daily Vault Card Challenge “Kill 10 Goliaths” to carry over to other characters

Updated the Daily Vault Card Challenge “Kill Manvark” to update only when the Manvark is killed, not Tinkvark

Updated telemetry data on Vault Card Challenges

Updated telemetry data for local player information

Addressed reported camera issues that could sometimes occur with level transitions in multiplayer

Addressed a reported issue that was sometimes causing host players in multiplayer to be unable to kick players that did not have characters selected

Addressed a reported issue that would sometimes prevent progress during the second leg of the Takedown at the Guardian Breach when the Reapers spawned

Addressed a reported issue with the ECHOcast Twitch Extension that could sometimes cause it to appear as if it wasn’t updating

Addressed a reported issue that was sometimes causing audio to occasionally be inconsistent on Stadia

Corrected a hitch in chest animations that could lead to empty chests

Transferred many hotfixes to the base game

STABILITY

Addressed a reported issue that could occur due to some occasions of shaders not clearing

Addressed reported instances of a PC crash that could sometimes occur when exiting to desktop

Addressed a reported issue that could occur when signing into SHiFT

Addressed a reported issue that could occur on Xbox Series X if a user logged out and back in

Addressed a reported issue that could occasionally occur when deleting characters

Addressed a reported issue that could occur from users spawning too many projectiles

Addressed a reported issue that could occur when a player reset graphic settings from ultrawide

Addressed an issue that was causing occasional crashes when PC users would use their hotkey (default: F3) for the SHiFT Menu

Added a check to prevent a crash that could occasionally occur when switching between visual modes on Xbox One and PS4

UI

Adjusted the positioning of the playing info menu from friend lists

Adjusted the HUD elements in splitscreen to display properly in the correct places

Updated Crazy Earl’s Reroll Machine to correctly sort equipped weapons when switching sorting methods

Updated the SHiFT overlay to not cut off in vertical splitscreen

Addressed a reported issue that was sometimes causing the Item of the Day prompt to stop appearing after level transitions

Addressed a reported issue with the Inventory and Vault Card menus sometimes not displaying properly in splitscreen

Prevented the “Defeat” screen from popping up if a player dies during Takedown at the Guardian Breach before the mission was started

Made a change with the selection UI on Vault Cards to keep rewards highlighted when switching between them

CHARACTERS

Corrected a reported issue that was sometimes causing Zane the Operative’s shoulder cannon to still be visible after level transitions

Fixed Zane the Operative’s “Electric Avenue” skin to display properly

Updated Amara the Siren’s Expedite skill to prevent some situations where it was not casting correctly

Updated Amara the Siren’s “Partali Renegade” and “Shrine Saint” Vault Hunter Head cosmetics to only appear once in the cosmetic list

These patch notes were taken from the official Borderlands website which you can find here.

Overall, these patch notes do solidify the fact that support for Borderlands 3 is slowly winding down. As we get closer to the release of Wonderlands, it’s only a matter of time until we get small bug fixes for the game. This patch, in particular, doesn’t do much more than adding the new Vault Card as well as implementing a weekly system in which the devs do not have to update the game on a weekly basis. Finally, there are no significant balance updates to weapons or builds this time around.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.