Bravely Default 2: Add Some Sparkle Side Quest Guide

In the Bravely Default 2 quest Add Some Sparkle you need to find some sparkly sand for a glassblower in Savalon’s Gaming Hall. He requires only the finest sand, so you’ll have to venture out into the vast desert to find some.

Bravely Default 2 Add Some Sparkle Walkthrough

Add Some Sparkle in Bravely Default 2 is a 2-star difficulty quest, and you’ll grab 5x Teleport Stone for assisting the glassblower with his sparkly sand needs. After beating the final boss in Chapter 1 of Bravely Default 2 head to the Gaming Hall on the right of Savalon and speak with the man in the upper-center to start Add Some Sparkle.

Once you have Add Some Sparkle head outside of Savalon and make your way northeast. You’re heading to the coast, just before the river that runs between Savalon and the northern kingdoms.

Go beyond the oasis and up until you reach what looks like a stone gate (which you can’t interact with at this early stage of Bravely Default 2). This location also happens to be near the abandoned manor if you are working on the Rich Pickings side quest.

Go to the glowing spot in the sand to grab the sparkly sand needed to complete Add Some Sparkle. If you can’t see it try waiting for the sun to set, since the sparkly sand blends in rather well with the environment during the daytime. Once you have it in hand head on back to Savalon.

Return to the Gaming Hall and speak with the glassblower to give him his sand, and to grab your five Teleport Stones. These are handy to have, since they’ll take you to the entrance of any dungeon you use them within. Teleport Stones are a touch pricey, and five should last you a good amount of time.

Bravely Default 2 is now available on the Nintendo Switch.