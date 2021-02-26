Bravely Default 2: How to Level Up Fast

A grand new adventure is already set for everyone who owns a Nintendo Switch, in the form of the latest Square Enix’s title, Bravely Default 2. The highly anticipated entry in this retro-like franchise is finally here, bringing back everything we loved about turn-based RPGs. Or maybe, not everything. Old-school RPGs are infamous for the amount of grinding you need to do to level up your characters to their maximum potential, and Bravely default 2 is not exception to this. However, it does include some niche ways of either speeding up this process, or simply minimizing it. Let’s take a look.

How to level up fast

Let me start by clarifying that there are two things you need to level up in the world of Bravely Default 2. Your Jobs and your characters. Jobs have their own level caps, with each reaching up to 12. Your character level though, is an entirely different story and can reach way higher than that, increasing your overall stats abilities.

In contrast to available ways of leveling up your Jobs fast, for your character levels you only have two ways of increasing the XP income. First and foremost, I will start with one that is also used for increasing your JP earned through battles. That would be Battle Chains. This is a system that takes place whenever you fight more than one enemy packs in the Overworld, in a singe fight. If you end up pulling more than one mobs, then waves of enemies will come at you without exiting the battle phase. If you end up winning, you received a boosted amount of JP and of course, XP points. Therefore, it is highly advised to try and stack up enemies in the Overworld.

Next, we have the Experience Orbs. These are items that provide an instant amount of XP to any given character, and if you have multiple, you can use them in one go to increase a character’s level right away. These can be obtained through Chests, side quests, cutting objects like grass in the overworld, and of course Expeditions. By using this feature, you can start an idle ‘background’ quest, that has a timer. When that countdown is over, the quest is completed and you earn a couple of goodies, like these Orbs. Note that Expedition function in a real-time environment, even when you are not playing the game. Simply leave your Switch on sleep more, and the timer will eventually reach its end.

For the time being, these are the best ways of leveling up your characters fast. The game was just released, so if there are more methods found in the future , this guide will be updated accordingly.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.