Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Arcanist Job

When you take a look at the Arcanist Job‘s outfit in Bravely Default 2, it is hard to imagine that this is a similar to Black Mage Job, and not a class that relies on Poison spells and the likes. The Arcanist is in fact a powerful, direct-damage type Job, that focuses on non-elemental and dark type spells. It is found quite late into the game, being an option to chase after getting rid of Domenic in Chapter 3. Let’s take a look below how you can unlock the Arcanist.

How to get the Arcanist Asterisk

Right after accessing Chapter 4, you find yourself with three options. Halcyonia, Savalon and Wiswald are being attacked by the forces of Holograd and their generals. At any order you like, you can travel back to those cities so you can help them out against the empire’s actions. Vigintio, who is the holder of the Arcanist Asterisk, has already started his sinister plans towards Wiswald, and that’s where you need to go if you want to get access to the Arcanist Job.

With everyone seemingly absent from the city, you find Roddy that eventually explains the whole situation (which I will skip mentioning here in order to avoid spoilers) and you now need to complete some minor tasks, in order to visit the old Wrecked Institute, west of Wiswald. After some creepy dungeon crawling through hordes of undead creatures, you finally locate Vigintio and challenge him to a fight.

Your goal is to defeat him, which after you do successfully, you claim his Arcanist Asterisk. Arcanists go toe to toe with Black Mages in regards to pure magic damage, with non-elemental and dark spells as their focus. It is a great Job to use if you want to boost your arcane prowess, so give it a try, alongside the other three Jobs you can find in this Chapter.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.