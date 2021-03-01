Bravely Default 2: Uneasy Friends Side Quest Guide

Uneasy Friends in Bravely Default 2 features Anihal, who needs you to kill a sandworm that’s been agitating her pets. She’s not willing to do it herself, since the last one she faced nearly killed her until Bernard came to her rescue.

Bravely Default 2 Uneasy Friends Walkthrough

Uneasy Friends is a 4-star difficulty quest in Bravely Default 2, and you’ll grab the Sands of Time accessory for completing it. After you’ve beaten the final boss of Chapter 1 in Savalon return to the town and head right to the market. Go left to Ahihal’s home, and speak with her to grab Uneasy Friends after a short cutscene.

You need to kill a sandworm, and a powerful one at that. Rest up at the inn, then leave Savalon and head south to the Sandswept Ruins. Once inside head up to the archway, then left down the path. Go up at the first turn and you’ll see an area consumed by sand between two crumbled rooms. Walk into the center to start the fight against the sandworm.

Sandworm

Sandworm (Insect): 4252 Health, is weak to Water and Axes. Will use Brave to attack for 500+ damage multiple times. This is a simple fight: just heal through its attacks and hit it with Blizzaga, powerful Monk attacks, or whatever you have in your current line-up that deals heavy physical damage.



Afterwards a cutscene will play, and you’ll find a glowing knife in the sand. Once it ends head back to Anihal in Savalon for your prize. A final cutscene will begin and you’ll learn a little more about Anihal’s history with Bernard in Bravely Default 2. At the conclusion of it you’ll be able to turn in Uneasy Friends for your Sands of Time.

Bravely Default 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.