Brawlhalla x Tekken Collab: All Crossover Skins, Characters, and Rewards

The Brawlhalla x Tekken Collab is live, and players could not be more excited to take on the field as characters from the generation-defying Bandai Namco franchise, like Jin Kazama (albeit in his Devil Jin form). Here’s everything the Tekken Collab brought to Brawhalla.

All Brawlhalla x Tekken Characters and How to Get Them

The Brawlhalla x Tekken Collab featured the debut of three new characters, Devil Jin, Anna Williams, and Yoshimitsu. While Devil Jin will work as a skin for Zariel, Nina will mimic Lucien, and Yoshimitsu, Jiro. Devil Jin, Anna, and Yoshimitsu can be acquired by exchanging 300 Mammoth Coins at the game’s shop each.

All Brawlhalla x Tekken Crossover Items and How to Get Them

The Tekken crossover also brought to Brawlhalla a total of six themed avatars (Arcade Buttons, Mokujin, King, Jin Kazama’s Fist, Kazuya Mishima, and Heihachi Mishima), as well as the new Tekken Arcade Cabinet Emote and the new Panda Slam Knockout Effect.

The Emote and the Knockout Effect can be purchased by expending 120 and 240 Mammoth Coins respectively. The avatars will cost either 30 or 60 Mammoth Coins, depending on their effects. You can check out the visual of all mentioned items below:

Six new Tekken-themed emoji skins —featuring Kazuya, Heihachi, Kuma, Xiaoyu, and King— also debuted. The emoji skins cost 20 Mammoth Coins each. You can check out the visual of all Tekken emoji skins below:

The collab also brought to the game the exclusive 1st Dan Title, which can be acquired by simply logging in.

How to Get Mammoth Coins in Brawlhalla

You can only get Mammoth Coins in Brawlhalla by purchasing them in the game’s store. The coins can be bought in packs of 160, 340, 540, 1,000, and 1,600. The coin packs will cost $5.99, $12.99, $19.99, $34,99, and $49.99 respectively.

This guide was made while playing Brawlhalla on PC.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023