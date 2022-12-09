Tekken 8: All Confirmed Characters

Tekken 8 is set to feature the highly anticipated conclusion of the Devil Gene saga, as well as what seems to be the final showdown between Jin and Kazuya. But which characters apart from the two are set to be playable in the new game? Now, in order to help you be as ready as possible for the game, here are all the characters confirmed to be playable in Tekken 8.

Tekken 8: All Confirmed Playable Characters

The latest Tekken 8 trailer, which was revealed during the latest edition of The Game Awards, featured the presence of a few known faces, thus confirming that Paul Phoenix (now with a new and just as daring look), King, Marshall Law, Lars Alexandersson, and Jack-8, the newest version of the recurrent model will all be playable in the new title. The trailer also featured the first glimpses at Jun Kazama, who will be making her return to the main franchise.

Jun’s latest main title playable appearance was on 1996’s PlayStation and Arcade exclusive Tekken 2. It is still unknown if fan-favorites Nina Williams and Heihachi Mishima will be playable in the game.

To recap, here are all the characters confirmed to be featured in Tekken 8:

Jin Kazama.

Kazuya Mishima.

Paul Phoenix

King

Marshall Law

Lars Alexandersson

Jack-8

Jun Kazama (Possible)

You can check out the newest gameplay trailer for Tekken 8, showcasing more on its storyline below, courtesy of Bandai Namco’s official Youtube channel:

As you could check out above, Tekken 8 is also set to feature an even deeper look at Jin’s youth, thus fully exploring the impact his mother had on him and bringing even more depth to his character.

Tekken 8 is expected to be released somewhere in 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022