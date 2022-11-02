Brotato: All Items + Weapons and How to Unlock

Brotato is one of those familiar games that play much like Vampire Survivors. In this game, where surviving is crucial, dealing with waves of enemies can be challenging if you don’t have the right equipment. There are many unlockables in this game, and they are worthwhile as they will give you a helpful boost and have you doing more damage. Below we compiled a list of all the weapons and items and how to unlock each.

How to Unlock All Weapons and Items

Collecting all of these items and weapons is a great way to get an advantage over the wave of enemies and create the best builds. While they are all fun to use, feel free to mess around with each to find the ones that match your playstyle. These lists don’t include the weapons and items you start with by default.

Weapons

Power Fist – Win a run with Brawler

Thunder Sword – Win a run with Mage

Potato Launcher – Win a run with Chunky

Chopper – Win a run with Multitasker

Hatcher – Win a run with Wildling

Nuclear Launcher III – Win a run with Soldier

Spiky Shield – Win a run with Masochist

Plasma Sledgehammer III – Win a run with Knight

Obliterator III – Win a run with Demon

Items

Potato – Win a run with Well-rounded

Hunting Trophy – Win a run with Crazy

Night Goggles – Win a run with Ranger

Snail – Win a run with Old

Lucky Charm – Win a run with Lucky

Octopus – Win a run with Mutant

Big Arms – Win a run with Generalist

Rip and Tear – Win a run with Loud

Panda – Win a run with Pacifist

Spider – Win a run with Gladiator

Padding – Win a run with Saver

Whetstone – Win a run with Sick

Wheat – Win a run with Farmer

Ritual – Win a run with Ghost

Fin – Win a run with Speedy

Bowler Hat – Win a run with entrepreneur

Robot Arm – Win a run with Engineer

Compass – Win a run with Explorer

Medkit – Win a run with Doctor

Focus – Win a run with One-armed

Gnome – Win a run with Bull

All these unlockables boil down to using all the characters available in the game. The good news is that we also created a guide for you on how to unlock all of the characters through challenges, material collecting, killing enemies, and more, so make sure you check that out so you can move on to collecting all of these!

Brotato is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022