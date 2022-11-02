Brotato: All Items + Weapons and How to Unlock

Brotato is one of those familiar games that play much like Vampire Survivors. In this game, where surviving is crucial, dealing with waves of enemies can be challenging if you don’t have the right equipment. There are many unlockables in this game, and they are worthwhile as they will give you a helpful boost and have you doing more damage. Below we compiled a list of all the weapons and items and how to unlock each.
How to Unlock All Weapons and Items
Collecting all of these items and weapons is a great way to get an advantage over the wave of enemies and create the best builds. While they are all fun to use, feel free to mess around with each to find the ones that match your playstyle. These lists don’t include the weapons and items you start with by default.
Weapons
- Power Fist – Win a run with Brawler
- Thunder Sword – Win a run with Mage
- Potato Launcher – Win a run with Chunky
- Chopper – Win a run with Multitasker
- Hatcher – Win a run with Wildling
- Nuclear Launcher III – Win a run with Soldier
- Spiky Shield – Win a run with Masochist
- Plasma Sledgehammer III – Win a run with Knight
- Obliterator III – Win a run with Demon
Items
- Potato – Win a run with Well-rounded
- Hunting Trophy – Win a run with Crazy
- Night Goggles – Win a run with Ranger
- Snail – Win a run with Old
- Lucky Charm – Win a run with Lucky
- Octopus – Win a run with Mutant
- Big Arms – Win a run with Generalist
- Rip and Tear – Win a run with Loud
- Panda – Win a run with Pacifist
- Spider – Win a run with Gladiator
- Padding – Win a run with Saver
- Whetstone – Win a run with Sick
- Wheat – Win a run with Farmer
- Ritual – Win a run with Ghost
- Fin – Win a run with Speedy
- Bowler Hat – Win a run with entrepreneur
- Robot Arm – Win a run with Engineer
- Compass – Win a run with Explorer
- Medkit – Win a run with Doctor
- Focus – Win a run with One-armed
- Gnome – Win a run with Bull
All these unlockables boil down to using all the characters available in the game. The good news is that we also created a guide for you on how to unlock all of the characters through challenges, material collecting, killing enemies, and more, so make sure you check that out so you can move on to collecting all of these!
Brotato is available now on PC.
- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022