Black Ops Cold War – How to Play Nuketown Zombies

Nuketown is available now in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and you can play the Zombies mode on this new map as well as multiplayer. There are a few hoops to jump through when attempting to play Nuketown Zombies, but once you get everything up and running, it’s a blast. The map is perfectly suited to the horde mode style of gameplay that Zombies does so well, and there are even exclusive rewards you can earn while playing. Here’s how to play Nuketown Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and earn exclusive weapon blueprints from playing the mode.

How to Play Nuketown Zombies in Black Ops Cold War

To play Nuketown Zombies, head to the Zombies menu and select “Zombies Onslaught.” From there, choose “Onslaught Nuketown.” The Zombies Onslaught mode is exclusively available on PlayStation until late 2021, so you cannot play Zombies on Nuketown on PC or Xbox.

Zombies Onslaught is a two-player mode that is played on multiplayer maps, so Onslaught Nuketown is just another playlist that only features Nuketown. Think of it like the Nuketown 24/7 playlist but for Zombies. Zombies Onslaught has exclusive rewards you can earn if you do well enough, and both playlists currently offer unique weapon blueprints.

If you kill 5 Elites in standard Onslaught matches, you can earn a unique QBZ-83 blueprint called Hellhawk that features tiger stripes. If you earn 7 Onslaught Challenges in the Onslaught Nuketown playlist, then you will earn a unique Type 63 blueprint called Crowstorm, which is decorated with birds. Both of these blueprints will be up for grabs until the end of the year, but once they’re gone, they’ll be gone for good.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Zombies Onslaught mode is exclusive to PlayStation platforms for one year.