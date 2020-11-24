Black Ops Cold War: Nuketown Easter Egg Guide

Nuketown ’84 is finally live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and there’s a new easter egg that players have discovered on this reimagining of a classic map. This easter egg is very similar to the ones that have been hidden in previous incarnations of the map, involving the many mannequins that are scattered throughout the map. It transforms Nuketown into a sight straight out of the 80s, covering the screen in a digital filter and playing a cool synthwave song. Here’s how to do the Nuketown easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Do the Nuketown ’84 Easter Egg

To do the Nuketown ’84 easter egg in Black Ops Cold War, you have to shoot the heads off all the mannequins on the map in under 60 seconds. If you manage to pull it off, a neon filter will cover the screen and music will start to play.

To recap, here’s how to do the Nuketown ’84 easter egg:

Load into Nuketown ’84. Shoot the heads off all the mannequins in under a minute. A filter will cover the screen and music will begin to play.

Considering how hectic Nuketown can get in a typical multiplayer match, it may be best to attempt this in a custom game or private match. Plus, multiple people in a multiplayer match may be trying to do the same thing as you, so the mannequin locations might get a bit crowded with friends and foes alike. Also, there may be many more easter eggs hidden on the map, and it’s much easier to search in a custom game or private lobby where you don’t have to worry about other players getting in the way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.