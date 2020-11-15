Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features distinct Operators that you can use across Multiplayer and Zombies, but they’re not unlocked from the beginning. You only start off with mil-sim Operators for both the NATO and Warsaw Pact factions, with the unique named Operators being locked behind challenges. Most of them require you to play Multiplayer, but some of them require you to play other modes like Zombies. Once you unlock them, however, you can use them in any mode you like, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Here’s how to unlock every Operator in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to Unlock All Operators in Black Ops Cold War

There are 9 playable Operators in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and each of them is listed below.

Operator Unlock Criteria Adler In Multiplayer, get 10 kills with Scorestreaks. Park In Zombies, successfully exfil 3 times. Sims In Multiplayer, destroy 10 enemy vehicles or Scorestreaks. Baker In Multiplayer, get 100 eliminations with Sniper Rifles. Woods In Multiplayer, get 5 kills without dying 15 times. Portnova In Multiplayer, kill 50 enemies revealed by Scorestreaks or Field Upgrades. Beck In Zombies, get 200 eliminations using Pack-A-Punched weapons. Garcia In Fireteam Dirty Bomb, detonate or help your Fireteam detonate 5 Dirty Bombs. Stone In Multiplayer, perform 15 Finishing Moves.

Once you unlock an Operator for use in Black Ops Cold War, you will be able to play as them in Call of Duty: Warzone. They will automatically appear on the Operators screen as long as you log into Warzone with the same account that you use to play Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.