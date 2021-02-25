Update 1.13 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Black Ops Cold War Season Two is currently underway, bringing new maps, modes, and weapons to the game. The giant Season Two update has already been available for download for quite some time, but the most recent patch introduced some performance issues across all platforms. This update aims to address those problems in time for the launch of Season Two. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.13.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.13 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes for this update, but Treyarch has shared information on Twitter about the fixes contained in this update.

FYI: Some players may experience occasional performance issues since our latest update in Black Ops Cold War.

We’ve already submitted a fix and will be deploying ASAP. Thanks for your patience and we’ll keep you posted on updates.

Update: The fix for this issue is now live on PlayStation, and planned for release ASAP for other platforms.

As stated above, this update aims to correct the performance issues introduced in the previous patch. These problems were only affecting some players in specific game modes, but the issue was present on all platforms. The fix for this issue is currently only live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but PC and Xbox players should see this update in their download queues sometime soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Treyarch Studios Twitter page.