Update 1.12 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 2 is about to begin in Black Ops Cold War, and this update contains all the new content for multiplayer and zombies. Season 2 won’t officially kick off until February 24 between 9 PM and 11 PM PT though, so you won’t be able to access any of the new content until then. This update weighs in at roughly 11 GB and is currently rolling out across all platforms. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.12.

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.12 Patch Notes

This update contains all the new content for Black Ops Cold War Season 2. There are currently no official patch notes, but Treyarch will provide a list of changes once the update officially goes live for everyone. For now, here’s everything confirmed to be coming in Season 2.

Four New Operators Naga (Warsaw Pact) Maxis (NATO) Wolf (NATO) Rivas (NATO)

Six New Weapons FARA 83 Assault Rifle LC10 SMG Machete E-Tool R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow ZRG 20mm Sniper Rifle

Zombies Expansion Led by All-New Outbreak Experience The next chapter of the Dark Aether story takes the agents of Requiem deep into the heart of Russia, where they’ll fight to survive their greatest challenges yet. Welcome to Outbreak: an entirely new, large-scale Zombies experience unlike any other! As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived. New Field Upgrade: Frenzied Guard Upon activation, all enemies will immediately target the Frenzied Guard user for a brief period, during which time only Armor will take damage. This can be a game-changer when fellow Operators are surrounded by the undead masses, as they will turn their attention away from those in peril and towards the armored savior New Ammo Mod: Shatter Blast The Pack-a-Punch machine and Elemental Pop will now include the Shatter Blast Ammo Mod, which makes all bullets deal explosive damage. Each bullet also has a chance to explode dealing additional explosive damage and destroying any impacted armor. Two New Skills Tiers With the help of two new Aetherium Crystal types – Refined and Flawless Aetherium Crystals – agents of Requiem will be able to upgrade all Skills to Tier IV and V.

Four Multiplayer Maps Apocalypse (6v6) Golova (Multi-Team) Mansion (2v2, 3v3) Miami Strike (6v6)

New Multiplayer Modes Gun Game (FFA) Stockpile (6v6) Hardpoint (Multi-Team)

New Tools of the Trade Scorestreak: Death Machine Vehicle: Sedan Vehicle: Light Truck

New Prestige Levels Just like at the start of Season One, your Season Level will reset to 1 at the beginning of Season Two, and your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously.

New Warzone Points of Interest In addition to the new weapons and Operators from Black Ops Cold War within Season Two and a fresh loot pool, Warzone receives new and shocking points of interest to explore and two modes that shake up the traditional Battle Royale formula.

New Game Mode: Exfiltration It’s about time that the exfil chopper arrives before the Circle Collapse fully closes in. During an Exfiltration Battle Royale, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for them (or their squad, in non-Solo modes). To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (also known as an HVT or High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last Operator or squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.

New Game Mode: Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme The high-octane, respawn-enabled Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island will be taken to the extreme during Season Two, upping the max player count in the limited-time Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme mode. Up to 90 players can drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even fourth chance at revenge.



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Call of Duty site.