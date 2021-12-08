Call of Duty: Vanguard How to Unlock the Cooper Carbine

Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 is adding a new base weapon to the online arsenal. The Cooper Carbine is a “Short range AR that is easy to control with a fast fire rate.” This guide will explain exactly what you need to know to get the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How to Unlock Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine is available at Tier 15 of the Vanguard Battle Pass. The Free Weapon can be unlocked by anyone who gets to this stage of the Season One pass. COD points won’t be required to unlock the weapon, but as always this can expedite the process of unlocking it more quickly. Single Tier skips or the 25 – Tier skip can get you the Cooper Carbine right away.

Once unlocked the Cooper Carbine can be found in the Assault Rifle section of the Weapon List. Speed and accuracy will be the primary benefits of using this weapon. Firepower and Ammunition will be the low points. The gun features a 30 round mag by default.

Call of Duty Vanguard just launched the first season for the game, with it comes the Cooper Carbine weapon and a 100 Tier Battle Pass with tons to unlock. The massive update to Vanguard just dropped and adds both new content to Vanguard and Warzone.

This article was updated on December 8th, 2021