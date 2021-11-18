A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Vanguard today, November 18, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a server-side update, so there’s no need to download any files on your end. This update includes the first bit of weapon tuning for Vanguard since the game launch earlier this month. Bloom has been reduced overall on all base weapons and shotguns have been adjusted as well. Multiple bugged weapon challenges have been fixed as well, and there are plenty of Zombies fixes on top of that. Here’s everything new with the November 18 update for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard November 18 Update Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

Weapon Tuning Reduced the effects of ADS Spread (aka Bloom) on base weapons (without attachments). Dev Note: Attachments improving Accuracy will reduce ADS Spread. Attachments with Accuracy penalties will increase the effects of ADS Spread. Balance pass on all Shotguns affecting range, pellet spread, hipfire penalty, and more.

Weapon Challenges Fixed an issue where the MK11 launcher’s Long Shot Challenges were not tracking. Corrected a mislabeled Proficiency required for the Mind Games Challenge for the Automaton. Fixed a bug preventing the player from completing the Deadeye Challenge for the Fighting Knife.

UI – Gameplay Fixed the Search and Destroy bomb glitch where players could see when an enemy was defusing the bomb.

Perks Fixed the Gung Ho sprint speed shooting glitch – Slow down, friends.

Field Upgrade Fixed a bug where players had 10x the amount of Armor HP than normal.

Challenges Fixed a bug where the Grizzled Veteran Challenge – Get 50 Eliminations in Objective Modes was not tracking properly.

XP Operators’ favorite weapons now provide the correct amount of XP when used.

Clan Tags You know you shouldn’t be rocking the SHG, IW, and Raven tags. Now we’ve made it so you can’t.



ZOMBIES

Exfil Addressed an issue where the player could still interact with the Exfil portal after failing to Exfil.

Progression Corrected the MVP Highlight unlock text that displays when reaching Level 5 with Solange.

Covenants Addressed an issue where Legendary Covenants were still not appearing for some players.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.