Call of Duty Warzone: Best Swiss K31 Loadout

With two new weapons added in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone, the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31, players have now more ways of eliminating their enemies in order to claim #1 spot in a match. Our focus in this guide will be the latter of the two, the new bolt action rifle, Swiss K31. A very strong weapon when held in the right hands, this sniper rifle is able to obliterate anyone from afar, with relative ease. If you do like such playstyle and you are planning on using this weapon in the battlefield, make sure to check our tips below for the best loadout Warzone has to offer.

Best loadout for Swiss L31 in Call of Duty: Warzone

With a multitude of nerfs taking place to other similar weapons to Swiss K31, this couldn’t be a better time for the new weapon to shine in Warzone. It is also quite easy to unlock it, although time consuming as it needs you to reach Tier 31 in the new Battle Pass. Which means it can only be a matter of time before you get your hands on to this beast. When you do, it’s time for you to start messing around with it to find the best loadout that compliments it the best.

Fortunately enough, we already have enough insight on that part, so below you will find a list with the best attachments for the weapon and best perks to accompany it.

Best attachments for Swiss K31 in Season 3

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Optic: Axial Arms 4x/ or whichever fits your playstyle the best

Axial Arms 4x/ or whichever fits your playstyle the best Rear Grip: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Stock: Serpent Wrap

Mid-range to long-range combat is this weapon’s specialty, as you would imagine. Out of everything mentioned above, only the Optic could be considered for a change depending on how’d you prefer your zoom mechanic to be like. Of course you can play around and try out some other attachments, but based on early data and time spent with the weapon, the rest are the best fits for now.

Best Perks for Swiss K31 in Season 3

Double Time Overkill Amped

These are easy picks for any sniper rifle user out there, as all three are solid choices for such playstyle. As you will spend a lot of time crouched, Double Time is an obvious one and Overkill is here in order to be able to carry a good close range weapon as well. Amped is for when you need to change to that close range weapon fast, hence making this build and loadout the best choice for both ranged gameplay and close range emergencies too. You can opt for Ghost as your Perk 2 slot, if you don’t really fancy going the close range route and use the utility it provides to maximize your ranged capabilities.

And that is pretty much the optimal loadout as of now, for Swiss K31 in Warzone. Still in its early phases, but with enough data already to make it a relevant weapon in this Season. The other weapon that was also just added, the PPSh-41, is also a very strong addition to the game, so feel free to check out our best loadout guide for that as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.