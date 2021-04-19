Call of Duty Warzone: How to Become a Zombie

Zombies have returned in Call of Duty: Warzone, and players can become members of the undead horde in the final days of Season 2. The undead first landed in Verdansk at the start of the season at the new Shipwreck POI, but they have since spread out across the mainland and have started taking over other locations throughout the city. Radiation zones have started to appear across the map, and these dangerous areas have the potential to transform a Warzone player into a zombie. Here’s how to become a zombie in Warazone.

How to Become a Zombie in Warzone

To become a zombie in Warzone, all you have to do is die in one of the radiation zones spread across Verdansk. These zones are currently covering the Shipwreck and Prison locations, but they will move to different areas over time.

You can only become a zombie when playing with a squad, however. If you die in the radiation zones as a solo player, you’ll simply be sent to the gulag or back to the lobby like normal. If you’re playing with a group and die to the radiation while your teammates are still alive, however, you’ll come back as a zombie.

Zombies play exactly like they did in the Haunting of Verdansk limited-time mode from last year. They can jump incredibly high and are equipped with stun grenades and an EMP blast that can disorient enemies and make them easier to approach. Zombies can also see the locations of enemies just like they could during the Haunting of Verdansk, making them a useful tool for squads.

The zombie outbreak in Verdansk is likely leading up to something big for Call of Duty: Warzone, but we likely won’t find out any more information until the start of Season 3 later this month. A nuke event has been rumored for Warzone since the missile silos opened last year, and the eerie warning messages players have been encountering in-game seem to give credence to the idea that something is going to happen to Verdansk in the near future.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.