COD: Warzone – How to Get The Cleaver Melee Weapon

The Cleaver is one of the free rewards you can get by opening Trick or Treat supply boxes in Call of Duty: Warzone during The Haunting of Verdansk event. There are 16 rewards in total, with each being relegated to a different named location on the Warzone map, but The Cleaver is one of the most highly sought after items of the entire event. Most of the rewards are fairly tame, ranging from Sprays to Emblems, but The Cleaver is one of the only weapons you can get your hands on during the event. Here’s how to get The Cleaver melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone during The Haunting of Verdansk.

How to Get the Cleaver in Call of Duty: Warzone

Getting The Cleaver is very easy. All you have to do is visit the Prison in the southeast corner of the map. Head downstairs to the Gulag area and open as many supply boxes as you can. One of these crates will contain The Cleaver, although you’ll have to get lucky and open the correct one.

During The Haunting of Verdansk, Trick or Treat supply boxes can either contain a rare item, like a melee weapon in this case, or a jump scare. You’ll know you’ve opened the right box when you see a red banner pop up on the screen that says “Gulag Loot Found.” Once you see this, you will unlock The Cleaver melee weapon. You can equip it just like any other melee weapon.

Tons of players are trying to get their hands on this weapon, so the Prison is likely going to be swarming with enemies when you drop there. Watch out for other players and be ready for a shootout. There’s no way to know which supply box in particular contains the item, so just loot as much as you can and you’ll find it eventually.

The Haunting of Verdansk is currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone. The event runs through November 3 and provides several Halloween-themed activities and rewards for players to play and earn.