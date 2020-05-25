Call of Duty: Warzone Red Access Cards Guide – How to Open Bunkers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update has unlocked various bunkers hidden throughout Warzone’s Verdansk map, but they each require a new item called a Red Access Card to open. These rare items grant you access to most of the game’s locked bunkers, but they’re not exactly the easiest things to come across in a battle royale match. Red Access Cards cannot be found laying around as floor loot, and they’re instead relegated to supply crate drops. Because of this, you might not be able to find one if a place has already been looted, but that doesn’t mean you’re locked out of the bunkers for the rest of the match. This is how to find a Red Access Card in Call of Duty: Warzone as well as how to open bunkers.

How to Get a Red Access Card in Warzone

Red Access Cards are needed to open the bunkers scattered across Verdansk. They can only be found in supply crates, and they are very rare. They can be found in any supply crate, but the supply crates with an orange glow are more likely to drop them. If you can’t find one in a crate, don’t worry. Red Access Cards can be acquired from killed players, provided they picked one up before you get to them. Late into a Warzone match, the few surviving players are likely to have a few Red Access Cards among them, so just catch a squad by surprise and loot them to get your own.

How to Open Bunkers in Warzone

Once you have a Red Access Card, you’re able to get into any of the game’s bunkers except the elusive Bunker 11. Simply walk up to a bunker with a green light above the door and interact with the keypad. The bunker doors will open and you’ll be able to loot to your heart’s content. Because they’re new and they contain powerful gear, many players are flocking to Warzone’s bunkers, so be careful and stay alert for enemy squads.