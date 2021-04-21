Update 1.36 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Season 3 is finally here for Warzone, bringing several new additions and balance changes to the popular battle royale game. Multiple powerful weapons are getting nerfed, and the infamous Roze skin is being adjusted due to increasing complaints about the character. There are also some big surprises in store for this season, as a brand-new map is expected to launch alongside the season after the upcoming event that Activision continues to tease. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.36.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.36 Patch Notes

The official list of patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.36 has yet to be released, but developer Raven Software has shared some of the bigger changes coming with Season 3 on Twitter ahead of the season’s launch.

An adjustment to Roze

A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint

Change to how you acquire the RC-XD

The last two changes on the list have already been implemented, but the first two things are the most important. The Roze skin has been the source of controversy for quite some time in the Warzone community because of its visibility problems, and it looks like the skin will be getting reworked for Season 3. Not only that, but most of the weapons dominating the Warzone meta right now like the M16 and FFAR will be receiving balance adjustments to make other weapons more viable. The patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 have already been released, so you can take a peek at those patch notes to get a hint at what’s coming for some weapons in Warzone.

