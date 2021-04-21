Game Guides

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.16 Patch Notes

Season 3 is nearly here.

April 21st, 2021 by Diego Perez

BOCW-S3

Update 1.16 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with today’s update. Season 3 is finally here, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest season yet for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As per usual, there will be a ton of new maps, new modes, new weapons, and new operators for players to unlock. Zombies players also have a lot to look forward to as there are significant new additions and improvements coming to the fan-favorite survival mode as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.16.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.16 Patch Notes

The official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 have yet to be released, but these are some of the things Treyarch has already announced for update 1.16.

  • New lobby theme
  • Strafe Run Scorestreak
  • Cargo Truck
  • New weapon tuning
  • League Play Combat Record
  • Increased XP in Zombies
  • Expanded Outbreak objectives
  • Split-screen updates
  • Operator Randomizer feature
  • Weapon unlock challenges in Zombies
  • Weapon tuning for the following weapons:
    • All LMGs
    • All Shotguns (including the Streetsweeper)
    • FFAR 1
    • Krig 6
    • Assault Rifle Barrel attachments
    • SMG sprint speed

These are only the preseason updates, so there will be many more changes once Season 3 actually goes live. This article will be updated once Treyarch releases a full list of patch notes for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3. Expect to see several new maps for Black Ops Cold War and a handful of new weapons for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A lot of existing weapons are also being rebalanced and adjusted, so the meta could shift in the the coming weeks if the changes are significant enough.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy