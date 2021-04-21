Update 1.16 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with today’s update. Season 3 is finally here, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest season yet for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As per usual, there will be a ton of new maps, new modes, new weapons, and new operators for players to unlock. Zombies players also have a lot to look forward to as there are significant new additions and improvements coming to the fan-favorite survival mode as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.16.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.16 Patch Notes

The official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 have yet to be released, but these are some of the things Treyarch has already announced for update 1.16.

New lobby theme

Strafe Run Scorestreak

Cargo Truck

New weapon tuning

League Play Combat Record

Increased XP in Zombies

Expanded Outbreak objectives

Split-screen updates

Operator Randomizer feature

Weapon unlock challenges in Zombies

Weapon tuning for the following weapons: All LMGs All Shotguns (including the Streetsweeper) FFAR 1 Krig 6 Assault Rifle Barrel attachments SMG sprint speed



These are only the preseason updates, so there will be many more changes once Season 3 actually goes live. This article will be updated once Treyarch releases a full list of patch notes for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3. Expect to see several new maps for Black Ops Cold War and a handful of new weapons for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A lot of existing weapons are also being rebalanced and adjusted, so the meta could shift in the the coming weeks if the changes are significant enough.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.