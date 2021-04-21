Update 1.16 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with today’s update. Season 3 is finally here, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest season yet for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. As per usual, there will be a ton of new maps, new modes, new weapons, and new operators for players to unlock. Zombies players also have a lot to look forward to as there are significant new additions and improvements coming to the fan-favorite survival mode as well. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.16.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.16 Patch Notes
The official patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 have yet to be released, but these are some of the things Treyarch has already announced for update 1.16.
- New lobby theme
- Strafe Run Scorestreak
- Cargo Truck
- New weapon tuning
- League Play Combat Record
- Increased XP in Zombies
- Expanded Outbreak objectives
- Split-screen updates
- Operator Randomizer feature
- Weapon unlock challenges in Zombies
- Weapon tuning for the following weapons:
- All LMGs
- All Shotguns (including the Streetsweeper)
- FFAR 1
- Krig 6
- Assault Rifle Barrel attachments
- SMG sprint speed
These are only the preseason updates, so there will be many more changes once Season 3 actually goes live. This article will be updated once Treyarch releases a full list of patch notes for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3. Expect to see several new maps for Black Ops Cold War and a handful of new weapons for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A lot of existing weapons are also being rebalanced and adjusted, so the meta could shift in the the coming weeks if the changes are significant enough.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Treyarch site.