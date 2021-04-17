Black Ops Cold War – When Does Season 3 Start?

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is finally winding down following the mid-season refresh that brought Wolf and the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle. Season 3 is on the horizon and it will revolve around Woods and the team continuing the search for a kidnapped Adler.

Treyarch has teased that “intel points to Verdansk,” lending credibility to the rumors about an 80’s themed overhaul for the Warzone map in Season 3. Additionally, Treyarch has teased that Zombies’ popular Outbreak mode is heading to Duga, a location from Cold War’s single player campaign.

With exciting additions like that embedded in the new season, it’s no wonder everyone’s eager to get started. Here’s when you can begin the Season 3

When Does Season 3 Start in Black Ops Cold War?

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is set to begin on April 22nd. The date aligns with the expiration of the current battle pass timer. That’s not the only confirmation we have regarding next season’s timing.

Ever since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, Warzone has merged into its seasonal structure, which means it is tied to the same battle pass timer. And we know that Warzone’s big end-of-season event is occurring on April 21st before its transition into Season 3 the following day.

So there you have it. Black Ops Cold War Season 3 is nearly here and we will soon find out what fate awaits Adler as his crew races to bring him back in one piece.

Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.