Black Ops Cold War: How to Get Wolf

A Delta Force sniper and a Rottweiler are a deadly combo

March 31st, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

Black Ops Cold War has introduced two new operators for its Season 2 mid-season update. One of the two new playable characters is Terrell Wolf, a NATO faction operator.

Wolf has finally made his debut with update 1.14 after first being spotted wielding the Death Machine Scorestreak in the Season 2 Battle Pass trailer. Other than the vague timing of “in season,” we had no indication of Wolf’s arrival prior to the mid-season update. That said, we would have been surprised if the Louisiana-bred Delta Force sniper passed over the seasonal midpoint refresh.

How to Get Wolf

To unlock Wolf in Black Ops Cold War, you have to buy the Wolf Operator Bundle from the Black Ops Cold War or Warzone Store for 2,400 COD Points, the equivalent of $19.99 USD. The bundle packs in more than the operator, however. Wolf has brought along a few specially designed weapons and his goodest boy, a lethally trained Rottweiler.

Here are the exact contents of the bundle:

  • Wolf – Legendary operator skin
  • Bite Force – Legendary M16 Blueprint
  • Clawberknocker – Legendary Streetsweeper Blueprint
  • Fury Fang – Epic Combat Knife Blueprint
  • Dog of War – Legendary Finishing Move
  • Horex Alpha Camo – Epic Watch
  • Rusty Mine – Epic Charm
  • Dirty Business – Epic Emblem
  • Fury Fire – Legendary Calling Card

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

